Jalang’o offers free adverts for Lang’ata businesses

Langata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour aka Jalango addressing the media at Langata tallying center in Multimedia University on August 10, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Felix Odiwour alias Jalang’o has offered to freely advertise Lang’ata businesses on his social media accounts.

The media personality-turned-politician, who boasts of a huge following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, has said he is willing to share with his audience all business opportunities in his constituencies.

“Do you run a business in Lang’ata? Every Tuesday I will be running free advertising for businesses in Lang’ata on all my socials! Direct Message (DM) the business posters or a reel for posting! Share the location of the business and contacts! Let’s grow together! Numbers don’t lie!” he said.

The renowned radio presenter was elected area MP in last month’s General Election after defeating incumbent Nixon Korir with 38,948 votes against the latter’s 36,836 votes.

Jalang’o said his aim is to give Lang’ata business owners the much needed visibility.

In a previous interview, Jalang’o assured Lang’ata residents that he would deliver the promises he made to them during the campaigns.

During his campaigns, Jalang’o revealed that he planned to spend Sh40 million in his bid to clinch the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

He also explained that his friends and close allies had promised to fund his campaigns, adding that his main challenge in the bid to capture the seat was contesting against filthy rich politicians.

“This money (Sh40 million) will be used in running the campaigns like branding, movements and merchandise purchases,” he explained at the time.

