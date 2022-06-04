Jalang’o offers Sh100k reward after his trusted employees rob him





Lang’ata parliamentary candidate, Felix Odiwour popularly known as Jalang’o, is offering Sh100,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of employees, who he claims robbed him.

The former radio presenter claims the two employees, Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema, stole the money from his car which they had been assigned to wash on Saturday morning.

The comedian-turned-politician says the two men have since disappeared and switched off their phones. However, he did not disclose the amount of money that his trusted employees stole.

“Eli and Litiema are on the run, this morning they stole money from the car they were washing at home, their phones are off and they are running with their families. If you see them, please report at the nearest police station. A reward of 100k for any information leading to their arrest,” Jalang’o said.

Eli and Litiema have been Jalang’o’s employees for years and have over time rode on the fame of their boss to create their own brands. The two men, who describe themselves as celebrity ground managers, sometimes feature in Jalang’o’s advertisement deals.

It is their love for a radio show on Milele FM that Jalang’o used to co-host with Alex Mwakideu that landed them jobs at the presenter’s home.

Mwakideu expressed his disappointment in the duo, who he claims he helped secure employment. He also appealed to anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to report to the nearest police station.

Last year, Jalang’o interviewed the two employees on his Bonga na Jalas show on YouTube. They narrated how they had been Jalang’o’s top fans and would occasionally visit him when he co-hosted the breakfast show with Mwakideu.

Dressed in their overalls and armed with their shovels, the two would wait at the gate until Jalang’o and Mwakideu were done with their show with the media personalities often dropping them off in town. At the time, Litiema was a cook while Eli was a caretaker in Kikuyu.

In September 2018, they received a call from Jalang’o who offered them an opportunity to work at his house as ground keepers, an opportunity they described as life-changing.

“What surprised us the most on the first day was the food that we were given. At lunchtime, we were given ugali and some liver. It was a good feeling bearing in mind that we had been working at a place where we would be given boiled githeri daily,” Litiema said back then.