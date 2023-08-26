Jalango: Raila has no problem with me working with Ruto

Langata MP Phelix Jalango Odiwuor (right) engages with players from the Kenya National Amputee Football team during the launch of the Jalango Super League held at the Police Sacco Stadium on August 25, 2023. The purpose of the four month long tournament is to leverage on the power of sports and fitness to advocate for the mental health, instill and develop positive skills in youths. Picture by Francis Nderitu

Lang’ata Constituency Member of Parliament, Phelix Odiwuor, commonly known as Jalango, has emphasized his continued proximity to Azimio La Umoja leader Raila Odinga, dispelling claims of a rift despite his collaboration with President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Jalango clarified that his affiliation with President Ruto’s government does not alter his relationship with Raila Odinga.

The MP, who secured his seat on the ODM ticket during the 2022 election, affirmed that conversations with Mr Odinga persist and that he remains a valued member of the ODM party.

“We’ve always had a conversation, and we were even with him the other day, and he doesn’t have a problem. He’s my political father,” Jalango stated.

Jalango asserted that he has not departed from the ODM party but rather has opted to collaborate closely with President Ruto’s administration to amplify benefits for his constituents.

“I’m still an ODM member. I’ve never left but I’m working with the President who is also my friend.”

Jalango outlined several projects that have stemmed from his collaboration with President Ruto’s government, including the successful completion of a water project. Addressing the perennial water crisis in Lang’ata, Jalango launched accomplished water initiatives, particularly in the High-rise ward.

Additionally, the MP noted ongoing progress in a housing project facilitated by the government.

Furthermore, Jalango’s dedication to his constituents extends to ensuring that elderly residents of Lang’ata receive their monthly stipends from the government. This commitment underscores his determination to address the diverse needs of his electorate.

Jalango’s harmonious coexistence with both Raila Odinga and President Ruto’s administration demonstrates his dedication to serving his constituency’s best interests, irrespective of political affiliations.

Meanwhile, the Jalang’o Super League (JSL) was launched on August 25, 2023, it brings together 25 teams from the five wards within Langata Constituency.

Under the patronage of Langata MP, the four-month event aims to utilize sports and fitness to champion mental health, nurture youth skills, combat drug abuse, and deter crime. Despite a drop in reported crime rates, Langata Constituency continues to grapple with concerns about drug abuse and criminal activities.

JSL believes that sports can serve as a catalyst for preventing these vices. However, it acknowledges the need for well-structured interventions by experts to achieve this goal.

In this context, JSL has collaborated with experienced partners like Fit Start Foundation to redirect young individuals from risky environments to sports activities.

