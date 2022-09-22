Jalang’o reacts to Langata slum fire that left many homeless

The fire razed down 100 houses at Silanga Highrise ward Langata constituency on Wednesday evening. PHOTO COURTESY

Dozens of people were Wednesday night left homeless when a huge fire razed down a huge part of a slum in the Langata area, Nairobi.

The fire razed down 100 houses at Silanga Highrise ward Langata constituency.

Local area Member of Parliament Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o shared the news about the inferno via his social media.

“A very sad evening at Silanga Highrise ward Langata constituency, 100 households have been burnt down,” he wrote.

A very sad evening at Silanga Highrise ward Langata constituency, 100 households have been burnt down ,county fire team responded and the fire has been contained, already working with Gov. @SakajaJohnson to rebuild the homes tomorrow and settle the affected families. pic.twitter.com/cpYTSMJLj9 — JALANG'O (@JalangoMwenyewe) September 21, 2022

“…county fire team responded and the fire has been contained,” the MP added.

The Langata MP also disclosed his team was already working with Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja to resettle the affected families in newly build units on Thursday.

“…already working with Gov. @SakajaJohnson to rebuild the homes tomorrow and settle the affected families.”

Huge flames of the fire emanated from the area as it spread fast.

However, it was uncertain from the MP’s social media posts if there were any injuries in the incident.

The cause of the evening inferno is yet to be established.

In 2018, five people died and more than 5,000 were left homeless after a fire engulfed the entirety of the Kijiji slum in the Lang’ata neighbourhood of Nairobi, near the Southlands estate.

Due to the informality of the settlement, estimates of the number of displaced people varied.

The then Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko called for a full investigation of the fire, accompanied by a tweet that claimed that “those found guilty will face the full force of the law.”

When the fire broke out, firefighters could not access the inside of the slum due to a lack of proper access roads.

Firefighters reportedly arrived within minutes, but according to the Kenya Red Cross, it took eight hours to contain the fire.

