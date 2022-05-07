Jalang’o reveals his budget to clinch the Langata parliamentary seat





Media personality Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o says he plans to spend Sh40 million in his bid to clinch the Lang’ata parliamentary seat.

In an interview with Citizen TV, Jalang’o who recently triumphed in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) primaries also explained that his friends and close allies have promised to fund his campaigns, adding that his main challenge in a bid to capture the seat is contesting against filthy rich politicians.

“This money (Sh40 million) will be used in running the campaigns like branding, movements and merchandise purchases,” he explained.

Jalang’o also says he will not be issuing handouts in his campaigns.

“I held a fundraiser in December 2021 and my friends really contributed a lot towards my campaigns and more are still promising to send me more,” he said.

He adds that newly political entrants were facing challenges due to lack of funding and that seasoned politicians had a lot of cash.

Jalang’o will face incumbent Nixon Korir, who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) aspirant.

On April 22, Jalang’o won the ODM party ticket after he garnered 3,509 votes against his close rival Oscar Omoke who had 1,612 votes in the primaries.

The third position was taken by Musaari Kahiga Syongoh 397 votes, followed by Wangusi Nathan Barasa, Sally Bolo and Taa Vivienne.

Jalang’o made his name in the media industry, as a famed radio presenter, emcee, influencer, comedian and owner of one of the most popular YouTube channels in Kenya.