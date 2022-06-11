Jalang’o: They robbed me Sh1million, but I’m ready to give them back their jobs

Lang’ata parliamentary candidate, Felix Odiwour aka Jalang’o during the ODM National Governing Council at the Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Lang’ata parliamentary candidate, Felix Odiwour popularly known as Jalang’o has revealed that he more than Sh1 million after he was recently robbed by two of his trusted employees.

Bu the comedian-turned-politician has now extended an olive branch to the two employees, who have sine been in hiding, promising to give them back their jobs if they come forward and return the cash.

Speaking in an interview with a local radio station, the former radio presenter, said he is willing to forgive and offer Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema their jobs back.

“I want them to come forward. They will continue with their work. Let them just come back because it was not in their character,” Jalang’o said.

Jalang’o also disclosed that the two men accessed the money after he gave his car keys to a child he lives with to pick school items from the boot.

“I had a late meeting in the evening, so I took the small car – usually used to take the kids to school and left the money in there. In the morning, one of the kids came to ask for the keys to pick up something from the boot,” he narrated.

“At that moment Eli and Litiema had arrived and were doing some cleaning. It was at that moment that they took the money and left. I did not realise that they had stolen the money for almost three hours until we realised that they were not around,” he revealed.

Last week, Jalang’o offered Sh100,000 reward to anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the two.

“Eli and Litiema are on the run, this morning they stole money from the car they were washing at home, their phones are off and they are running with their families. If you see them, please report at the nearest police station. A reward of 100k for any information leading to their arrest,” Jalang’o said after he lost the money.

Eli and Litiema have been Jalang’o’s employees for years and have over time rode on the fame of their boss to create their own brands. The two men, who describe themselves as celebrity ground managers, sometimes feature in Jalang’o’s advertisement deals.

He says that he felt betrayed by the two, adding that he had treated them as his brothers, while also revealing that he had helped them sign business deals with various companies.

“They have betrayed our brotherhood. I have never treated them as workers but as brothers. Now they are on the run with their families. One of them just had a baby recently, now you can imagine what they are going through. They have social media pages we had opened together and they cannot post anything there because of what they did.”