Jalang’o trailing in Lang’ata contest





Ex-radio host Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o will lose his bid to be elected the next Lang’ata lawmaker if elections are held today, an opinion poll by Mizani Africa suggests.

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate will lose his bid to current MP Mr Nickson Korir of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), according to a poll that conducted between July 8 to 12, 2022.

The polls indicate 49.2 percent of the electorate in the constituency would re-elect Mr Korir while Mr Jalang’o was second after 40.5 percent of the voters picked him.

The third, fourth and fifth positions were taken by Susan Atieno Odongo, Thomas Awili Okiri and Samwel Maina Ng’ang’a who managed to get 3.4, 2.5 and 1.7 percent respectively.

1.5 percent of the voters are yet to make a clear decision on who they will back while 1.2 percent were categorized as others who were neither here nor there.

Mr Jalang’o, a seasoned media personality was on April 23, declared winner of the ODM party ticket following hotly contested primaries.

The former Kiss 100 presenter floored a total of six other candidates that were also interested in flying the Raila Odinga led party ticket.

“God has given me the chance to fly the Azimio flag in the August General elections. Thank you Lang’ata! We are one step in! Now the real work begins!! God above everything,” he told his supporters after he was declared winner.

It is then that Mr Jalang’o who started his career as an actor at the Kenya National Theatre (KNT) launched his campaigns in the constituency.

Both the actor and Mr Korir believe that they will carry the day on the August 9, General Elections.