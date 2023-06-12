Jalang’o’s promise to assist Toi market traders after inferno





Lang’ata lawmaker Felix Odiwuori alias Jalang’o has vowed to head to Kibra, a stronghold of opposition leader Raila Odinga, and ensure he assists traders who lost their property in a recent inferno.

Ms Jalang’o made the announcement on June 12, 2023.

This comes at a time when the MP who is serving his first term in parliament broke ranks with Mr Odinga, his party leader in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

“My heart and prayers go out to our people at Toi Market Kibera! I will be there with you tomorrow as we start the building of our stores,” said the comedian turned politician.

On Sunday, June 11, 2023, traders at the market woke up to sad news after their stalls were burnt down.

Some traders told the media they made losses amounting to millions of shillings after the fire razed down their stall and restocking that will be very expensive.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has toured the market to inspect the losses and vowed to assist the traders rebuild their stalls and lives.

The county boss pledged to help the traders rebuild the market, adding he would donate iron sheets and food.

Sakaja also promised to rebuild better and bigger shops in the market to reduce the spread of fire in the event of such tragedies.

“These traders have been able to make a living and feed their families by running small businesses in Toi market. Meanwhile, we have organised food and material support”.

To end the damage caused by such fire incidents, the governor said his administration was decentralising the fire service and adding more fire tenders in the next financial year.

“I want to assure you that my administration will investigate the incident to determine the cause and come up with long-term solutions.”

