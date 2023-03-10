Jamal spent over Sh 1 million to enhance part of his body





Jamal Rohosafi and his ex-wife Amira have been at loggerheads airing their dirty linen in public via social media since the week began.

Jamal and Amira are officially not an item anymore.

This is after the father of her two sons handed Amira a divorce – via WhatsApp.

Amira was the first one to speak out about her toxic marriage with Jamal.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE – Jamal Rohosafi: I sent ‘bitter’ Amira the divorce papers on Whatsapp

She even regrets getting children with him, saying he was the worst person she has ever met. Amira alleged that Jamal was violent, although the businessman denied those allegations.

Jamal also denied ever knowing that Amira was pregnant with their third child. This hurt Amira, and she unleashed hospital receipts detailing her delicate pregnancy. She also posted details of her miscarriage which she alleges was caused by her ex-husband.

Jamal also told the public that Amira has a health issue that cannot allow her from getting pregnant.

He said she had even undergone weight loss surgery in Turkey, something her fans did not know about.

In a rebuttal, Amira called it a “double standard”, exposing Jamal of having undergone a hair transplant procedure in Turkey.

Also read: Businessman Jamal’s ex-wife Amira opens up on toxic marriage

She shared a before and after surgery photo of Jamal and captioned it: “Anga Amira went to Turkey for surgery… She was disabled.. Ehe, what of your hairline? Why did you get a hair transplant done? To boost your self-esteem? Again with the double standards…”

Hair transplant procedures in Turkey are highly cost-effective. The procedure in Turkey is between $1,500(sh 193,080.00) and $7,000 (sh901,040.00), including all expenses for accommodation and transportation.

This, however, depends on the country one is travelling from.

A hair transplant is a procedure that moves hair from one part of the head to another; the idea is to take hairs from an area with good hair growth and transplant them to an area with thinner hair or is balding.

Also read: Gift of love! Jamal gushes over daughter with Wangari

How does a hair transplant work?

The patient is placed under local anaesthetic before one of two different ways of transplanting is carried out: either follicular unit transplantation, also known as FUT or strip method or follicular unit extraction aka FUE.

According to the NHS website, FUT involves taking strips of skin with hairs growing on them from the back and sides of the head and grafting them into tiny incisions in the scalp.

The FUE method – popular with celebrities – requires the whole head to be shaved before individual hairs are removed one by one by robots and transplanted into bits of the head that have thinning hair or baldness.

After six months, the newly transplanted hair should become visible, and by 12 to 18 months, the full effects of the hair transplant can be seen.

Jamal, who chairs the Association of Matatu Operators and is also the CEO of Huduma Credit, could have spent over Sh1 million on the procedure alone.

Also read: Amira claims she miscarried after ex-hubby Jimal Rohosafi’s ‘assault’