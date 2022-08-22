James Orengo asks Kenyans to prepare for Supreme Court ‘bombshell’





Siaya Governor-elect James Orengo has equated the presidential petition filed by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga to a ‘bombshell’.

Orengo, a renowned lawyer, is among the learned friends expected to convince the Supreme Court to invalidate Ruto’s win in the August 2022 polls.

“I’ve participated in many petitions but this one, I can tell you, is a bombshell and we’ve got so many smoking guns,” Orengo told the media at the Milimani law courts.

Mr Orengo has participated in the three petitions lodged by Odinga at the Supreme Court in 2013, 2017 and 2022.

Earlier, the Azimio team led by Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua and Kalonzo Musyoka, delivered a truck full of documents to the court as part of its evidence.

Its team reportedly comprises 30 senior counsels, experienced lawyers, and advocates skilled in drafting and formulating legal arguments.

“The conclusion of this petition is that we are going to have a determination in favour of Raila Odinga,” said Orengo.

“We have a cocktail of orders that we want from the court but we could have a rerun if the court so orders. but I think we have circumstances in which the court can actually re-tally and indeed, we want the declaration by Chebukati quashed, and if it is quashed it means nothing happened.”

He added that if the Supreme Court orders a re-run, Azimio will push for the removal of Wafula Chebukati as Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commision (IEBC) chairman.

“We are accusing Chebukati of criminal conduct, of transgressions that amount to a violation of leadership and integrity requirements as spelt out in our Constitution.”

President-elect William Ruto and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission have been named as respondents in Azimio’s case.