James Smart shares the story of his role models as he turns 39





James Smart, the Managing Editor, Newsroom Production, at Nation Media Group, has celebrated his birthday by sharing the stories of renowned global personalities Steve Martin and Jerry Seinfeld.

“As I celebrate the end of my thirties, I am reminded of this blueprint for life. Just do it and keep doing it,” said Smart, who is turning 39.

He went on to share the accomplishments of Martin, an American actor, comedian, writer, musician and producer who rose to prominence in the entertainment industry during the 1970s.

“I want to reflect with one of the stories making sense in my life at the moment. Steve Martin’s album, The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo, won the Grammy in 2010,” Smart said.

However, Steve Martin’s journey with the banjo began way back in 1963, and for many years, he admitted to being awful at it. But he never gave up. Martin stayed with it, believing that if he persevered for 40 years, he would become a master of the instrument.

The Crow: New Songs for the 5-String Banjo won the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, making Martin the first artiste to win a Grammy in the bluegrass category solely as an instrumentalist. The achievement cemented his place in music history and further elevated his status as a respected figure in the banjo community.

This, according to Smart, highlighted the importance of staying committed to one’s goals and pursuits, regardless of the initial skill level.

Smart’s journey to success in the media industry is in itself a testament to his resilience and determination. Notably, he is the brains behind NTV’s weekly show ‘The Trend,’ which continues to thrive under the current host, Amina Abdi Rabar.

Smart, who holds a Master’s degree in International Journalism at Cardiff University in Wales, UK, started out as a news anchor for 98.4 Capital FM, where he honed his skills for two years. He then joined NTV, leaving briefly for KTN before returning to NTV as the host of the primetime news.

Smart’s influence extends beyond Kenyan borders. He collaborated with the BBC to create ‘Focus on Africa,’ a flagship TV news program that highlights stories from across the continent.

Still in the spirit of celebrating his birthday, Smart spoke about Jerry Seinfeld, another icon in the entertainment industry who rose to fame in the 1980s as the co-creator and star of the highly successful sitcom Seinfeld.

The show, which ran from 1989 to 1998, became one of the most popular and influential sitcoms in television history.

Smart is happily married to Rehema (Remmy) Majala, who hosts K24 TV’s ‘Alfajiri’ show. The couple has a son.

