James Smart, Sophie Wanuna to moderate Gachagua, Karua debate

Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua (left) and Kenya Kwanza's Rigathi Gachagua. The two will face off in the second tier of the presidential running mates debate set for next week. PHOTO: FILE

NTV’s James Smart and KTN’s Sophie Wanuna moderate the debate between Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition’s presidential running mate Martha Karua and her Kenya Kwanza counterpart Rigathi Gachagua.

Ms Karua and Mr Gachagua will face off in the second tier of the presidential running mates debate set for Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

The first-tier debate featuring candidates who have polled less than 5 percent in three recent opinion polls will be moderated by Linda Alela of TV47 and John Jacob Kioria of KBC.

The presidential debate will bring together four deputy presidential candidates including Mr Gachagua, Ms Karua, Roots Party’s Justina Wamae and Agano Party’s Ruth Mutua.

The live TV event will give the four leaders a platform to share their agenda for Kenyans should they win in the August 9 General Election.

In a press statement, the Presidential Secretariat confirmed that the deputy presidential debate will be held on July 19, 2022, at the Catholic University for Eastern Africa main campus in Karen, Nairobi beginning 5pm until 10pm.

The first debate will run from 6pm and end at 7.30pm while the second debate will go on air at 8pm and end at 9.30pm.

The panel discussions before, in between, and after the two debates will be moderated by Trevor Ombija.

“Under the rules of the presidential debates, the moderators will select the questions to be asked, and shall not share the same with the candidates. They will NOT meet with any of the campaign teams or the candidates,” the statement signed by the Presidential Debate secretary, Clifford Machoka stated.