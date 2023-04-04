Janet Mbugua shares unique experience of having a twin brother





Janet Mbugua, a media personality, recently shared her experience growing up with her twin brother Timothy Mbugua, whom she loves dearly.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, Janet talked about her unique bond with her brother, who owns a high-end barber shop in town.

“I am a fraternal twin but we are still very close to date,” she said.

Having a twin brother has been a blessing to Janet as she always feels like she has a best friend for life.

Despite differences in twin dynamics, Janet emphasized that most stories about twins are positive.

“This is because that is such a unique bond, born at the same time and the same day. I am grateful that I have enjoyed a great relationship with my twin brother,” she said.

She described her brother as more outgoing than she is.

Back in 2017, Janet and her brother shared some little-known details about being twins in a video.

Tim told audiences about the weird thing he gets asked a lot.

“So I go to someone and say, ‘Hey. My name is Tim, blah blah nani is family…’ and then it is like ,’Ooh you are a twin?’ I’m like yeah and she is a female. they go like, ‘Are you guys identical?’.”

Janet laughed, adding, “I don’t get it no matter how androgynous someone looks. I think it’s pretty hard for a boy and a girl to be identical correct me if I’m wrong ”

Timothy agreed. “I would look terrible in a wig”, to which Janet disagreed, “I think you would look okay.”

They discussed the weird questions they get asked, the challenges they faced while growing up, and the wonderful things about having a twin.

Janet told her brother, Tim, that she loved being a twin and joked about hitting the fourth floor of life seven years from then.

One of the weird questions that they often get asked is whether they belong to some Illuminati group.

Tim and Janet laughed at the question, with Tim teasing the idea of starting a twin club, exclusive for twins only.

Fraternal twins, also called dizygotic twins, result from the fertilization of two separate eggs with two different sperm during the same pregnancy.

Fraternal twins may not have the same sex or appearance but share half their genomes, just like any other siblings.

