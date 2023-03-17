Jeff Mwathi’s death: DCI asks family, public for patience, investigations ongoing

Jeff Mwathi, Redwood Apartments where he met his death in DJ Fatxo's apartment. PHOTO| COURTESY

Jeff Mwathi, Redwood Apartments where he met his death in DJ Fatxo's apartment. PHOTO| COURTESY





The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has given an update on the state of investigations of Mr Jeff Mwathi’s death, asking the family and public to be patient.

In a statement on Friday, March 17, 2023, the DCI said that officers had already concluded the first phase of their investigations.

In this first phase, they interviewed the first cluster of witnesses in the case, conducted a forensic examination of the scene and retrieved CCTV footage that captured the last moments of Mr Mwathi.

“In the meantime, the public is requested to exercise patience as the Directorate endeavours to establish the circumstances surrounding Jeff’s untimely death,” the DCI said.

The DCI also said that other forensic experts who are based at its headquarters along Kiambu Road had already collected crucial evidence, which is currently being scientifically analyzed.

According to the statement, the DCI team of sleuths was now progressing to the second phase of the investigations, which is the grilling of several people of interest.

“After the interrogation, appropriate recommendations will be made before the file is forwarded to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for action,” the DCI said.

Nairobi News has established that the sleuths from DCI headquarters visited the 10th floor of Redwood Apartments along Thika Road.

This was after the DCI boss, Mohamed Amin and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki gave orders that the matter is fully taken up by officers from DCI Headquarters.

The Kasarani police station was handling the case. Still, the public and family uproar has forced authorities to conduct fresh investigations into the death under mysterious circumstances.

The DCI maintained that anyone found culpable would be prosecuted.

