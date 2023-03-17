Jeff Mwathi’s mother wishes her son’s girlfriend was expectant

Jeff Mwathi (left) was buried (inset) in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023, after dying outside Kikuyu entertainer, DJ Fatxo's house in Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Jeff Mwathi (left) was buried (inset) in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023, after dying outside Kikuyu entertainer, DJ Fatxo's house in Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY





The late Jeff Mwathi’s mother, Ann Mwathi, wished her son’s girlfriend, Faith Wairimu, was pregnant. The grieving mother who has been consistently posting on her TikTok account shared a video of herself with Faith and her hubby with her fans gushing over them.

Some singled out Faith who was seen at peace with her in-laws. They marveled at how comfortable she was with her in-laws.

Others wished she could be pregnant so that she keeps Jeff’s seed alive, a wish Ms Mwathi held dear.

“I wish you were pregnant baby girl,” one of her fans said.

“Aki (My wish too),” she responded.

Also read: Jeff Mwathi’s death: DCI asks family, public for patience, investigations ongoing

Faith had earlier shared the last moments she heard from her boyfriend saying he sent a video to show her where he was.

“He then called me and told me that they had left Quiver to DJ Fatxo’s place but he would still come home,” she recalls, adding that she told him to take a taxi and come home.

Jeff was last seen at popular Mugithi singer DJ Fatxo’s apartment in Kasarani, and according to his girlfriend, his last moments were shrouded in mystery.

Also read: My son, do not rest, keep fighting – Jeff Mwathi’s mother

Faith has since been asked by the DCI not to speak to the media about circumstances surrounding the death of her boyfriend.

Jeff’s death caused an online uproar with netizens from all social media platforms calling for justice with Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki ordering thorough investigations into the case by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

However, it has emerged that deceased had another girlfriend. The young lady identified as Iheart Njeri has since posted videos of herself and Jeff sharing quality time.

Also read: New twist to Jeff Mwathi’s puzzling death as his two girlfriends show up