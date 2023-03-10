Jeremiah Kioni in trouble for ‘Raila victory’ remark





Remarks by Jubilee Party secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni that Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga won the presidential election have landed him in trouble.

This is after the Supreme Court asked him to submit documents with details proofing that the Azimio leader won the 2022 election.

Through a letter on Friday, the apex court said Mr Kioni has the case to answer, but the documents were still being filed and the ruling will be made once the process is complete. It also dismissed rumours that it had slotted a contempt case against Mr Kioni.

“The fact of the matter are that a motion has been slotted for March 17, 2023 before the Deputy Registrar of the Supreme Court to confirm compliance on filing of responses and submissions. This is not a hearing of the court. It is an exercise to verify that all documents are ready,” the Supreme Court’s statement reads in part.

During one Azimio rally, the embattled Jubilee Party secretary general claimed that Mr Odinga won the presidential election with 8,170,355 votes, representing 57.53 per cent of the total votes cast and that President William Ruto came second with 5,915,973 million votes.

The former Ndaragwa MP will now have to prove before the court that Mr Odinga won the election, even after the same court dismissed the evidence from Azimio during the petition last year.

This comes as Azimio intensifies its resistance movement against the government of President Ruto.

On Thursday, Mr Odinga announced the commencement of mass action across the country which will culminate in a demonstration on March 20 in Nairobi.

“March 20th it is! Let the action begin, we have a date with destiny. Ruto Must Go,” Mr Odinga said.

