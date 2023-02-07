Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralHashtagMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Jeremiah Kioni leads charge against sky-high prices with spoons and sufurias

By Winnie Onyando February 7th, 2023 2 min read

The high cost of living has made Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni lead protesters in drumming empty sufuria and plates with spoons.

In the video circulating online, Kioni was accompanied by members of Nyandarua County in the protest against the high cost of living.

According to the Jubilee SG, most Kenyans cannot cater to their daily needs due to the high cost of products.

Addressing the media, Kioni noted, “We are hitting the sufurias, cups and plates to send a strong message to the government about what people are going through. Things are so tough. Majority are unable to buy food. They sleep hungry.”

Also read: Let your children lead the protests, DP Gachagua scoffs at Raila

On the other hand, he noted that the ruling government led by President Ruto has failed to address the issue of the high cost of living.

“It seems we don’t have caring leaders. Some of the leaders in government were appointed through back doors. We want to tell them that the issue of hunger is everywhere in the country. People are suffering,” he added.

Giving a demonstration of the prices of various commodities, one of the delegates in the video showed a packet of 1kg of sugar, saying it cost Sh150.

“We were promised that the prices of commodities such as unga would reduce immediately after the swearing-in ceremony but nothing has changed. We buy a 2kg of unga between Sh250 and Sh210. On the other hand, 500gms of cooking oil is Sh200. The government should do something,” said one of the delegates.

Also read: KOT respond to Sonko, Kananu love-hate affair

Kenyans on Twitter have shared savage reactions towards the same with the majority calling upon Kioni to stop the sideshows.

KOT were in support of Ruto saying he still needed time to figure out things. Here are some reactions:

Also read: KOT list interesting reasons why Muslims are wealthy

Also read: Babu Owino’s statement on getting 20 children in one hour excites KOT

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Daddy Owen responds to Eric Omondi’s rant on...