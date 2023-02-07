Jeremiah Kioni leads charge against sky-high prices with spoons and sufurias

Ex-Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni follows proceedings during the memorial service of the late former President Mwai Kibaki at Dedan Kimathi University on April 28, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

The high cost of living has made Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni lead protesters in drumming empty sufuria and plates with spoons.

In the video circulating online, Kioni was accompanied by members of Nyandarua County in the protest against the high cost of living.

According to the Jubilee SG, most Kenyans cannot cater to their daily needs due to the high cost of products.

Addressing the media, Kioni noted, “We are hitting the sufurias, cups and plates to send a strong message to the government about what people are going through. Things are so tough. Majority are unable to buy food. They sleep hungry.”

On the other hand, he noted that the ruling government led by President Ruto has failed to address the issue of the high cost of living.

“It seems we don’t have caring leaders. Some of the leaders in government were appointed through back doors. We want to tell them that the issue of hunger is everywhere in the country. People are suffering,” he added.

Giving a demonstration of the prices of various commodities, one of the delegates in the video showed a packet of 1kg of sugar, saying it cost Sh150.

“We were promised that the prices of commodities such as unga would reduce immediately after the swearing-in ceremony but nothing has changed. We buy a 2kg of unga between Sh250 and Sh210. On the other hand, 500gms of cooking oil is Sh200. The government should do something,” said one of the delegates.

Kenyans on Twitter have shared savage reactions towards the same with the majority calling upon Kioni to stop the sideshows.

KOT were in support of Ruto saying he still needed time to figure out things. Here are some reactions:

Kioni… It's only 100 days since Ruto took over power. Even Maize that were planted are not yet ready for Grinding. The current situation is as a result of the past Government. Please Give us a break bana. Watu si wajinga — Festoo (@GreatFestoo) February 6, 2023

In 235 weeks and 1 day from today, you will have the opportunity to vote in a different regime. Unfortunately, it's unlikely someone different will win, so prepare to be singing Ruto Must Go till August 12, 2032 — Mutua (@MMutuaJ) February 6, 2023

Your strategy of becoming a kingpin of Mt Kenya iko down sana. And if you continue that way, then your probability of vying for mca position in 2027 is approaching 1 while the chance of winning that mca post approaches 0. — Ken (@ereneyken) February 6, 2023

Munaita njaa chungeni isianza makwenu — jamal bashmal (@jamalbashmal1) February 6, 2023

You never did this kind of theatrics during Uhurus era ama njaa ya last year ilikuwa kali kuliko ya sahii cos marupu rupu hupati? Give us a big break cos if you are not part of the solution, you are definitely a big part of the problem! — MADE IN KENYA (@YourService_254) February 6, 2023

U r mad …u have bn in gotv for 10yrs saa hii ndio umejua kuna njaa — mikes mike (@mikesmike2) February 7, 2023

Prophet Jeremiah 😂😂 hukuona njaa mwaka jana Julai, please drop ur second name ts betrayal 😏😏 — MinorBoiMinor (@MinorBoi__) February 6, 2023

