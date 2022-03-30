Jilted man who smashed ex-girlfriend’s phone charged in court

Justin Okari when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who allegedly smashed his ex-girlfriend’s mobile phone while hurling insults at her after she broke up with him has been charged in court with causing chaos and malicious damage to property.

Justine Okari is accused of creating disturbance in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by insulting the complainant at her workplace in Sarit Centre, Nairobi on March 26, 2022.

Mr Okari is also facing charges of willfully and unlawfully damaging the complainant’s cellphone worth Sh20,000.

On the material day, Mr Okari is said to have gone to the shop to request the complainant to accompany him to his house, but she turned down his overtures, because they had broken up.

It is at that point that the accused allegedly started insulting the complainant while threatening to kill her.

The suspect is reported to have caused a commotion during which he snatched the complainant’s cellphone and smashed it on the floor.

Workers in nearby shops intervened and rescued the complainant.

At the Kibera Law Courts, Mr Okari denied the charges before Resident Magistrate William Tullel.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000 and an alternative bond of Sh100, 000. The case will be mentioned on April 6, 2022.