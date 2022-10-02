Jimal Mohammed sends encrypted message to ex-wife Amira





Businessman Jamal Mohammed alias Jimal Roho Safi has again taken a swipe at his ex-wife Amira.

In a post on his Instagram, the matatu entrepreneur said, “When you are dating to marry, date a forgiving partner, not the one that will drag issues from Nazareth to Galilee.”

The message comes after his attempted efforts to get Amira back bore no fruits.

Jimal’s relationship tanked when he constantly flashed his ex-lover Amber Ray on his socials and even asked his wife to accept the socialite as a second wife.

In rebuttal, Amber Ray born Faith Makau clashed on a number of times with Amira in public.

However, Jamal and Amber Ray’s relationship never stood the test of time and they broke it off.

Now with the affair with Amber Ray off the window, Jimal has unsuccessfully reached out to his ex-wife for a possible reunion.

“Amira I’m doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma. I am sorry for all the times I haven’t been the man I promised to be. Please forgive me me and you come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful,” part of his apology read.

In response, Amira says she reflected on everything done to her both in the public and private space and emotions overwhelmed her.

“That apology has taken me to one of the darkest places I have ever been in my life because I have reflected on so much that happened in public and behind closed doors and it has triggered a lot of emotions,” she added.

