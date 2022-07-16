Jimal Roho Safi begs his ex-wife for forgiveness





Businessman Jimal Mohammed alias Roho Safi has asked his ex-wife Amira for forgiveness. In a long Instagram post, Jimal confessed that is a broken man following the messy divorce.

“Out here I may seem okay but deep down I’m broken and I can no longer continue to live like this. Most of you if not all know what happened between me and my wife and how we came to limelight; to say the least, it was chaos! It was messy! It was downright ugly!” Jimal wrote.

Jimal admitted that the public spat he engaged Amira was wrong and that he knows he hurt her.

“Amira I am doing this because the disrespect was also as loud. I apologize for all the disrespect, for all the embarrassment, for all the hurt, for all the pain, for all the trauma. I am sorry for all the times I haven’t been the man I promised to be. Please forgive me. Me and you (sic) come from way back and for me to put you through all that mess was distasteful,” Jimal wrote.

The couple’s marriage broke down over claims of infidelity on Jimal’s part. At the time Jimal was rumoured to be having an affair with his ex-lover Amber Ray, and had even asked Amira to make room for a second wife.

Parading the socialite on his social media, Jimal would publicly humiliate his wife. But when she finally got enough of the drama, Amira asked for a divorce.

“As from today, kindly consider me a single mum. Jimal Roho Safi, get that divorce paper ready. I am not going to allow you to disrespect me again,” she wrote at the time on Instagram.

The gave room for Amber Ray to finally have Jimal for himself alone, but six months down the line, the socialite whose real name is Faith Makau broke up with Jimal.

Now thing have gone a full circle and Jimal seems to have finally realised the mistake he made in walking away from his marriage.