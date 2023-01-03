Jimal Roho Safi now throws shade at the women in his past





Businessman Jimal Roho Safi has thrown shade at the woman he was previously involved with. His latest remarks have widely been interpreted by a section of the online community as a thinly-veiled attack on his ex-wife Amira and his former girlfriend Amber Ray.

“Make money until your ex calls you and says, ‘please tell my friends that we dated cause they don’t believe me,'” Jimal said in one of recent posts.

Jimal’s remarks come just days after he advised women against dating men who think they (the woman) are complaining when they state their love language.

However, many of his fans have responded to his post by telling him to move on.

“Always on ex’s… you never moved on baba mzima kama wewe,” wrote Nzilani Lilian.

“Amira will never do this puriss wake up dude,” said Jojo_dominick.

“Amber Ray na Amira sioni wakifanya hii utoto,” commented Nyokabi Chege.

“It’s okay to miss someone,” Shiko Maggy said.

“DJ play me nasinzia nikikuwaza,” wrote Wayne Manu.

Jimal had earlier on said he was getting in touch with his spirituality and asked God for forgiveness as he embarked on his 2023 journey.

His prayer request came hours after his rumoured girlfriend, Wangari Thiongo, finally confirmed that they are an item following months of speculation.

The two were rumored to be playing catch up during the festive season after Jimal posted Wangari’s child on social media moments after his ex-lover Amber Ray shared photos of herself with her fiancé’s children.

Jimal also hinted that he is probably going to remarry soon.

“Marry a woman that will secretly lay her hands on your head and pray for you while you’re sleeping rather than checking your phone. God, please don’t let our sins block our blessings. Please forgive me #2023 #newyearchange,” he posted on his Instagram stories.

