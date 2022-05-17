Jimi Wanjigi picks Raila’s former ally as running mate

Safina party presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi (right) and his running mate in the August 9 General Elections Wilis Evans Otieno at Ufungamano house in Nairobi on May 17, 2022. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

Safina Party presidential candidate Jimi Wanjigi has appointed Willis Evans Otieno as his running mate in the August 9 General Election.

The wealthy businessman made the announcement on Tuesday at Ufungamano House in Nairobi.

“I would like to introduce you to Willis Otieno, my running mate and deputy president-designate in the upcoming August 9th general election. His passion for socioeconomic rights and community empowerment, as well as his extensive political experience, is a huge boost for us,” Wanjigi said.

The 39-year-old Otieno, who hails from Siaya County, served as Raila Odinga’s head of presidential campaign secretariat during in 2017.

“We are confident that we will form the next government; one anchored on liberating all Kenyans,” Wanjigi said.

Wanjigi decided to run under Safina Party after failing to get into the ODM presidential nominations with party leader Raila Odinga.

Earlier, Wajigi had indicated that he would work with Deputy President William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, only to make a U-turn and launch his campaign.

The name of the party’s presidential running mate after Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Mr Odinga unveiled Martha Karua as his running mate.

Ms Karua and Mr Wanjigi were together in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) before the affiliate parties joined the Azimio la Umoja and Kenya Kwanza Alliance.