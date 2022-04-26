Jimmy Kibaki says last three months were ‘tough’ for family

Retired President Mwai Kibaki with his daughter Judy arrive at Consolata Shrine for the requiem mass of former First Lady Lucy Kibaki on May 5, 2016. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Jimmy Kibaki, the late President Mwai Kibaki’s first born son, says his father has been ailing for sometime but his health deteriorated since the start of the year.

He spoke to journalists during an interview at Parliament buildings where the fallen leader’s body is lying in State.

“You know mzee (the old man) had been ailing for three to four years but the last three months things were difficult. It was the last one month that things started deteriorating very fast,” he said.

Praising his dad for putting up a good fight aged 90, Jimmy noted his father’s death was not a surprise due to his terminal illness.

“As a family we are keep things private. We do not broadcast our medical state. We knew he was ill but Kenyans did not,” he added.

The late Kibaki, Kenya’s third President’s death was announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

“It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the Nation the passing on of H.E. Emilio Mwai Kibaki,” he said.

Terming him as a brilliant debater and an earnest friend to many, Kenyatta noted that Kibaki’s legacy of civil responsibility will continue to inspire generations to come.

“We remember the values by which he lived, the ideals he embraced, his dignity and diligence, his candour and concern for the well being of all Kenyans.”

President Kenyatta then declared a period of mourning, including the flying of flags at half-mast until a state funeral is held.

Having served from 2002 to 2013, the late President Kibaki earned abiding respect and affection from Kenyans.

Kibaki was a sharp economist who set the country on a path of economic growth. He held a number of senior positions in treasury and government in his political career that spanned decades.

The late Kibaki state funeral will be held on Friday and on Saturday he will be laid to rest at his home in Othaya, Nyeri County.