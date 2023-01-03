Jipende! Anerlisa Muigai shreds people who attend parties without gifts





This is a rich people’s pet peeve, dear readers. You cannot attend one of their elaborately organized parties and bring your presence as your present for them!

If you think otherwise, check out what Keroche Breweries billionaire heiress Anerlisa Muigai thought about people who just show up without a gift in hand no matter the event.

“I have never understood how you get invited for birthdays or weddings but don’t even bring a gift. Flowers are not a gift…I mean, somebody has spent so much putting their event together and then you come to the party empty-handed? Stop,” said Anerlisa in her December 2, 2023, Instagram story.

It would appear that gifts are a love language for Anerlisa Muigai considering that she has been receiving some rather expensive gifts over the years.

In 2016, her mother, Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja, rewarded Anerlisa for shedding 25 kilos of body weight by gifting her the first Rolex Perpetual Datejust watch; and in January 2018, she received another Sh 2.5 million yellow gold Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust watch for her 20th birthday present which she said was from her family.

In September 2018, Nairobi News reported that she received a Sh 3 million Perzina 187 limited edition piano as she said, “some gifts are unexplainable #grandpiano. What are some of the gifts you would love to receive?”

In April 2019, she received a Sh 90,000 Samsung Galaxy S10+ from her ex-husband, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol and she said this was a gift real men gave.

Aside from being an heiress and the Chief Executive Officer of her own company, Anerlisa is also known to be a socialite who throws and attends only the most exclusive, lavish events around.

She recently posted videos on her Instagram stories where she said private parties were the best as she had just attended one where Tanzanian superstar singer Harmonize had just performed and she got the opportunity to interact with him.

She is also known for gifting her family with expensive gifts on special days including Mother’s Day where she surprised her mother with a huge bouquet of flowers and an expensive gift in luxurious packaging.

