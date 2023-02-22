JKIA Terminal 2 to be closed ahead of Jill Biden’s visit





The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has announced that one of its terminals will be closed for several hours on Friday ahead of the arrival of US First Lady Jill Biden.

In a statement, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said Terminal 2 at the airport will be cleared of any aircraft and vehicles on Friday from 11am to 5pm. The same terminal will be cleared of any aircraft or vehicle on Sunday for two hours from 4pm.

Also read: Eric Omondi, co-protesters released on bail after appearing in court

The authority also said JKIA management will facilitate a VVIP movement at the airport in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the US Embassy in Nairobi, the US First Lady’s visit will be part of plans to strengthen bilateral ties between the US and Kenya.

Dr Biden’s engagement with the Kenyan government will also focus on the empowerment of women and the youth, food insecurity and promoting shared democratic values.

Also read: A phone, stab and murder: How 24-year-old Bovine Demo lost his life in Mirema

Her visit follows the US-Africa leader’s summit that took place last year. During the US-Africa summit, Dr Biden hosted a two-day spousal programme.

This will be Dr Biden’s sixth visits in Africa and the third in Kenya. The US First Lady will first visit to Namibia on Wednesday 22 before arriving in Nairobi.

Also read: DCI rule out sniper theory in fatal shooting of NHIF employee