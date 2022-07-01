JKUAT denies reports that student who killed herself had missing marks





Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) has refuted reports that a student who died by suicide at the institution early this week had missing marks which denied her the opportunity to graduate.

The body of Irene Monica Mwangi, 26, a fourth-year student in the School of Business and Computing was on Tuesday found dangling from her bathroom door frame after an apparent suicide.

However, in a statement dated June 30, 2022, the university said that the said student, alongside another one by the name Lenny Jessy Masinga, whose body was also discovered on the same day, had their academic records in order.

“We wish to confirm that Lenny Jessy Masiga, and Irene Monica Wagicgugu Mwangi were JKUAT students pursuing Strategic Management in the School of Entrepreneurship and BSc Business Computing respectively and that their relevant academic records are in order,” part of the statement from Dr Joan Mutua, Chief Corporate Communications Officer reads.

Police reports indicate that a suicide note was found in the room where Irene Monica’s body was discovered. The police said they shared contents of the note with the family of the deceased. According to the police, a piece of cloth that was found around the neck of the deceased student is being subjected to forensic analysis.

The body of Jessy Masiga, 22, was discovered by his girlfriend who had gone to visit him. The deceased had a stab wound in the chest and had used a laptop cable to hang himself in his house at the Maya Apartments located in Juja.

Meanwhile, the university has said that another woman by the name Lucy Wambui, whose body was discovered in Kiambu County, was not a student at the institution. The university has further urged the National Police Service to expedite investigations into the alleged cases of suicides at the institution.