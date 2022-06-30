JKUAT student takes her own life after failing to graduate





The body of a student Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) was on Tuesday found dangling from her bathroom door frame after an apparent suicide.

Irene Monica Mwangi, 26, and a fourth year student in the School of Business and Computing is believed to have taken her own life after failing to graduate.

It has been reported that the deceased student had expressed her frustration to her friends over her failure to graduate on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the scene where they discovered the body. A suicide note was found in the room. The contents were shared with the family.

Police also said in a statement that a piece of cloth which was found around the neck of the deceased student is being subjected to forensic analysis.

The student’s death comes just days after another student from the same learning institution died by suicide. The body of Lenny Jessy Masiaga, 22, was discovered by his girlfriend who had gone to visit him.

According to the police, the deceased had a stab wound in the chest and he used a laptop cable to hang himself in his house at the Maya Apartments located in Juja, Kiambu county.

The girlfriend reported to the police that her boyfriend was to graduate on Tuesday but he was depressed because some of his grades were missing. According to the girlfriend, the deceased had locked himself in the room, where she believes he hanged himself at around 2am.

This even as suicide cases continue to rise in the past few months. In, 2019, there were 499 cases of suicide, and in 2020 the cases rose to 575. This year between the month of January and July at least 313 people have killed themselves.

At same time, the police are investigating at least five reports of sudden deaths which occurred over the weekend. In Nairobi, the cases of suicide happened in Kaloleni, Dagoretti, Mihango, South B, and Muthurwa neighborhoods.

The body that was found in Muthurwa was of a woman, with no visible physical injuries. The other four bodies were recovered in their respective homes.