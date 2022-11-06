Job ‘openings’ for boy-child in Dorcas Gachagua’s office

Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku during the interview at her home in Karen, Nairobi on July 7, 2022. PHOTO LUCY WANJIRU

The boy-child in Kenya will greatly benefit from the new office to be created under the leadership of Deputy president’s wife Dorcas Gachagua.

Under the office, boy-child will benefit from a series of projects and initiatives aimed at empowering young men across the country.

Mrs Gachagua said the projects are aimed at seeing as many boys and men as possible go through various economic empowerment programmes that will set them on the path to financial freedom.

She said the empowerment projects will be done in conjunction with the Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Cooperatives (KUSCCO), whose board has given assurance to support Mrs Gachagua’s initiative.

“As a government, we are very sure that we are going to partner with Saccos and change the economy from the bottom up. The bottom-up movement started from the cooperative movement, and these (Saccos) are the answers to the future of Kenya; our youth, women, and vulnerable, and they also create a thriving and vibrant economy,” Mrs Gachagua said.

She also noted that the Saccos are very important because they inject capital into the lives of Kenyans and are an integral part in the journey to self-reliance for many Kenyan households adding that partnering with Saccos would provide possible solutions to the problems of food security, access to affordable housing and other social issues.

Today, Kenya’s youth unemployment rate stands at 65 per cent, among the highest in the world. Three in five unemployed Kenyans are 15-35 years old. The situation is exacerbated by a shrinking economy, political instability, and pervasive income inequality.

Significantly, youth are engaged in the informal sector, which is largely unregulated and subject’s workers to low earnings and long hours, without any formal contract.

The Kenyan government has established the Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF) and Kazi kwa Vijana (KKV), which means “jobs for youth,” to boost employment and entrepreneurship among people 18 to 35 years old. However, these initiatives have not borne much fruit.

