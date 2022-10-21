Jobless! Wait for Ruto’s government, Kabogo sarcastically tells hustlers





Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has told off some jobless youths who directly asked him for employment opportunities.

The Tujibebe People’s Party leader, who lost his attempt to clinch Kiambu’s top seat in the concluded election, shared some of the messages from jobless people through social media.

One of the messages seen by the Nairobi News is from a youth who had urged the former governor to secure him a job.

“Fellow Kenyan, I urge you to be patient with the deliverables of the Kenya Kwanza government promises especially [on] issuing [the] hustler business fund,” Mr. Kabogo said.

He added that Rome wasn’t built in a day.

However, his remarks appear to be sarcasm directed at the government of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This is more so after failing to work together during the just concluded election.

The former governor lost in an election won by the former Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatang’i of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The former governor had blamed the Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders for unfair treatment towards the end of the general election, hence, a change of mind.

The Kiambu governorship seat had also attracted Moses Kuria, the Cabinet Secretary nominee for Trade.

The president awarded Mr. Kuria for being loyal to his alliance.

