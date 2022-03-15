Joe Ageyo makes NTV comeback





Joe Ageyo has joined NTV as the Editorial Director.

His appointment was announced by Nation Media Group (NMG) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stephen Gitagama on Tuesday.

Mr Gitagama said Ageyo will be in charge of the editorial functions of NMG’s broadcast operations in Kenya across multimedia platforms.

Prior to his appointment, Ageyo was the Editorial Director at Royal Media Services (RMS).

Ageyo served as Editorial Director at RMS for the past four years after leaving KTN where he’d risen from general news reporter to managing editor.

He joined KTN in 2000 where he rose from reporter to deputy news editor before leaving in 2005 and joining NTV.

He returned to KTN in 2012 after seven years.

In 2001 he took home the Environmental Journalist of the Year.

Last week during his last broadcast with RMS, Ageyo said that he was leaving the media house “an extremely proud man”.

“I leave tonight an extremely proud man, proud of the mountains we’ve scaled together here, proud of any shoulders thee were to lean on when the ride took us to the valley,” he said.

“True to the Shakespearian wisdom that all the world is but a large stage, a stage where all men and women are merely players; they have their exits and their entrances and one man in his time plays many parts. It is time for me to play another part because like the French say, he who doesn’t advance recedes,” he added.

Ageyo attended Sawagongo High School and proceeded to join Egerton University to pursue a Bachelor of Agribusiness Management, he later enrolled at the University of Nairobi for a Post-Graduate Diploma in Mass Communication.

He holds an MSc from the University of Manchester, a certificate in Sustainability Management and Environment Diplomacy from the University of Tilburg, Netherlands, and the University of Geneva.

He started his media career as an intern at KBC where he worked for one and a half years with no payment.