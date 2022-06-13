Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

GeneralMust ReadNewsWhat's Hot

Joe Mucheru: Raila’s popularity is at 64%

By Wangu Kanuri June 13th, 2022 1 min read

A senior member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has claimed Raila Odinga is coasting towards victory in the August 2022 polls.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said Odinga had amassed a 64% rating in the opinion polls.

Related Stories

Mucheru also says Odinga will garner 50% of the votes cast in Central Kenya.

Mucheru, however, stopped short of rating the percentage points of the three others candidates in the race namely Deputy President William Ruto, George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure.

Mucheru also defended Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who recently rated Odinga’s popularity at 60%.

But Ruto, in a rebuttal, has disagreed with these ratings, and instead argued he is ahead of Odinga by a 8% margin. Ruto claimed the ratings had been forwarded to him by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Kenya’s head to the polls in August with Raila Odinga and William Ruto as the front runners.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Museveni’s son: I’m on top of Jesus Christ