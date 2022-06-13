Joe Mucheru: Raila’s popularity is at 64%





A senior member of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government has claimed Raila Odinga is coasting towards victory in the August 2022 polls.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said Odinga had amassed a 64% rating in the opinion polls.

CS Joe Mucheru: The numbers have changed and it is now 64% in favour of Raila. #Checkpoint @SophiaWanuna pic.twitter.com/hPnObSuxO3 — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) June 12, 2022

Mucheru also says Odinga will garner 50% of the votes cast in Central Kenya.

CS Joe Mucheru: Azimio will get 50% of the votes from Mount Kenya. #Checkpoint @SophiaWanuna pic.twitter.com/IcEQxCiNvv — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) June 12, 2022

Mucheru, however, stopped short of rating the percentage points of the three others candidates in the race namely Deputy President William Ruto, George Wajackoyah and Wahiga Mwaure.

Mucheru also defended Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho who recently rated Odinga’s popularity at 60%.

But Ruto, in a rebuttal, has disagreed with these ratings, and instead argued he is ahead of Odinga by a 8% margin. Ruto claimed the ratings had been forwarded to him by the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Kenya’s head to the polls in August with Raila Odinga and William Ruto as the front runners.