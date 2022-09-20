Joey Muthengi hospitalised





Media personality Joey Muthengi is hospitalised.

The renowned television and radio host revealed to her followers this news by posting a photo of the drip on her hand.

She captioned it, “Sigh🙄 hospitals are the absolute worst. Three days in.”

Joey did not disclose the details of her ailment or where she is currently receiving her treatment.

The former 10 Over 10 host who also doubles up as an actress, left the media industry to pursue her other interests but still returned to her first love, media.

About a year after leaving her job at Citizen TV, Joey opened up about her struggle trying to find a job that she is passionate about.

Then come early this month, she bagged a hosting gig in KTN.

The news of her return to the screens was shared by her brother, gospel singer Holy Dave, real name David Muthengi.

In a past social media post, Joey spoke about an eating disorder that she dealt with since her teens.

“In high school, I would eat all the food and throw up in the bathroom later. What they don’t tell you about Bulimia is that you end up consuming more calories that way.”

Joey opened up about how Bulimia – a psychological eating disorder – affected her TV career.

The disorder causes one to have episodes of binge eating – consuming a large quantity of food in one sitting.

During these binges, you have no sense of control over your eating. Afterwards, you try inappropriate ways to lose weight such as vomiting, fasting or rigorous exercising

In the social media post, she explained, “I got it [food restriction] under control for a few years after then somehow I landed on TV. Then I stopped eating at all. I looked great in those dresses they gave me but underneath I was suffering.

She continued, “I felt so much pressure to maintain this image that I just stopped eating. Girls in the hallway would ask me…’My God Joey how do you stay so thin?’ And I would just laugh and keep it moving. I honestly thought I was fine. And that’s the thing with eating disorders. You don’t see it yourself. But others do.”

