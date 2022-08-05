John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen expecting their fourth child

In this file photo taken on September 26, 2021 US singer-songwriter John Legend kisses his wife Chrissy Teigen during the 74th Annual Tony Awards at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City. FILE | AFP

Singer John Legend and wife Chrissy Teigen are expecting their fourth child. Teigen made the announcement on Thursday while recounting the joys and tribulations she went through just to conceive.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’,” Chrissy Teigen said.

“But then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok, phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long,” she said.

Teigen suffered a miscarriage in 2020. The couple had already named the baby Jack. In a media interview, Teigen termed the loss as one of the greatest pain she had ever gone through.

Teigen and Legend got married in 2013, and together are parents to two children Luna and Miles.