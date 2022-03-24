Johnson Sakaja adopts needy girl while on campaign tour

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja makes his remarks during the launch of a report titled Job Entry Level Skills launched at the Serena Hotel on November 6, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has adopted a minor who approached her seeking financial help to settle her school fees while on the campaign trail in Githurai, Nairobi County.

Sakaja said he settled Lyons Wanjiru’s, (Form 2 student) entire school fees until the completion of her High School education.

“Lyons Wanjiru a brilliant young student from Githurai approached me during a campaign rally and requested assistance in paying her school fees,” Sakaja who’s announced his bid for Nairobi gubernatorial seat, said.

He said that after getting to know the challenges the minor was going through he’d decided to adopt her and ensure she gets a better life.

Sakaja went ahead to tell Deputy President William Ruto about the girl where he explained that she was very sharp but lack of school fees almost saw her drop out of school.

“Your excellency when you take a look at the young girl, she is very smart and has spoken to me very well saying she has had a fees problem. I have decided to adopt her and I will pay her school fees until she completes form 4,” he said.

He said that the incident made him realize the importance of increasing bursary funds in order to ensure that all needy students have an equal opportunity to access education.

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) states that over 1.13 million children of primary school age are out of school.

Counties affected as per the report include Baringo, Bungoma, Garissa, Isiolo, Kajiado, Kilifi, Kwale, Mandera, Marsabit, Narok, Samburu, Tana River, Turkana, Wajir and West Pokot, as well as Nairobi informal settlements.