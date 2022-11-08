Jolawi Obondo lands new job at Gor Mahia after club abolishes TM position

In this picture taken on December 4, 2020 Eliud Owalo (now ICT Cabinet Secretary) hands over tracksuits to then Gor Mahia team manager Jolawi Obondo at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Gor Mahia’s Executive Committee has abolished the position of the Team Manager which has been occupied over the years by Jolawi Obondo.

According to Club Secretary Sam Ochola, the position will no longer exist and Obondo who is expected to return after two months compulsory leave, will be handed the newly created position of Marketing Liason Officer.

Ochola said that Victor Nyaoro, who has been acting as the Team Manager, will resume his duties as the Head of Logistics.

“I can confirm that we have agreed as Gor Mahia management to abolish the position of the Team Manager with immediate effect. We have experienced and good technical bench which can handle some the roles which are associated with that position,” said Ochola

“Yes Jolawi is returning after a two month leave but he requested for seven more days because he has a funeral of a relative. Once he returns, he will be our Marketing Liason Officer as we embark on improving our business and running our club professionally,” he added.

Jolawi was sent on a compulsory leave back in September in a letter signed by Ochola. He has served in the position from late 80s when Gor Mahia dominated the game locally and continentally.

At the same time, Ochola said the team has been training well and they are eagerly waiting for the new season to kick off after Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba reinstated the FKF Secretariat.

Gor Mahia have been playing a series of friendly matches every weekend. On Saturday K’Ogalo suffered a 1-0 loss to National Super League side Muhoroni Youth at Muhoroni County Stadium in Kisumu County.

Irish tactician Johnathan McKinistry had in previous interview told Nairobi News that so far he is impressed by the progress of some of the youngsters promoted from the youth team and he is confident the the team will do well next season.

