Jose Chameleone and his brother hospitalized in the US – Dad reveals

Jose Chameleone when he was hospitalised back in 2020. PHOT| COURTESY

Jose Chameleone when he was hospitalised back in 2020. PHOT| COURTESY





Uganda’s legendary artiste, Jose Chameleone, has been hospitalised in the United States following complications from a stomach ailment.

The 44-year-old star’s father confirmed the news to Bukedde TV, revealing that Chameleone has been battling stomach issues for several months.

“Chameleone has been unwell for the past few months. The condition worsened when he moved to America, and now he is seriously ill, confined to his sickbed. He is undergoing treatment for complications in his stomach,” shared Chameleone’s father.

Also read: Chameleone: How I suffered in Nairobi

The news has sparked concern and garnered support from the Ugandan music community.

Singer Gravitty Omutujji called upon fellow Ugandan artists and fans to pray for Chameleone’s health.

“As a country, we need to pray for Chameleone, his friends, and everybody. Wherever you are, please pray for Chameleone because he is terribly ill. When I spoke to him, he was about to undergo an operation,” expressed Omutujji.

Chameleone’s brother Humprey Mayanja is also reportedly ill and bedridden in the same country.

He also underwent emergency surgery for stomach-related complications this week.

Chameleone’s brother took to social media on Tuesday night to share an alarming update about his health. Shortly after arriving in the US from Uganda, he experienced a medical emergency that required immediate attention. Also read: Chameleone: I’m yet to ask Diamond for collabo During the layover in Amsterdam, he recounted feeling fatigued and experiencing intermittent fevers, resulting in a restless journey. When he arrived in Boston and tried to rest, he woke up with severe abdominal pain. His stomach swelled every five minutes, making it excruciatingly painful for him to walk or eat. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, his best friend drove him to the emergency room, where he underwent a series of medical examinations. After being diagnosed, it was determined that further analysis and treatment were necessary. Initially, a nasogastric tube was inserted into his stomach to clear the infection. However, the medical team eventually decided to carry out a full surgical procedure.

This is not the first time Jose Chameleone has faced health challenges. In 2021, he was reported to be critically ill and was admitted to the ICU.

At the time, photos of him in a hospital bed being cared for by his mother Prossy Mayanja went viral.

Also read: Why Jose Chameleone is ditching his popular stage name