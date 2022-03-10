Why Jose Chameleone snubs award in home country





Jose Chameleone has turned down an award in his home country suggesting the recognition is a climb down for an established musician such as him.

The award dubbed Zzina Awards is sponsored by Galaxy FM, a radio station in his native Uganda is aimed at rewarding talents.

But the Kipepeo crooner doesn’t appear excited with the nomination and took to his socials to drive the point home saying it should be given to the young and upcoming artists in the industry.

“Please, next time substitute my nominations with the artists that work hard to be part of the Zzina Awards. I don’t mean to say I don’t appreciate being part of it. I’m sure so many young artists need that space,” he explained.

Chameleone then explained the type of award that would entice him.

“I guess next year you’ll consider something like “Lifetime Achievement where many great artistes like me belong.”

Though very popular in East Africa, Chameleone, real name Joseph Mayanja, who honed his skills in Nairobi has always courted controversy.

In 2015, he had to deny claims he is associated with the Illuminati, insisting he’s worked so hard for what he owns and that he’s been driven by dreams and passion to achieve success.

The artist has also had to battle divorce proceedings, and was reported to be hesitant to grant his wife and mother of his five kids one, claiming he loved her and was ready to provide for the family.

Chameleone was once also banned from a popular nightclub in Kampala, where he was set to hold his music experience performance after he was involved in a fistfight with a club official and resident DJ, who apparently sustained serious injuries.

Chameleone is an award-winning artist having also bagged three Pearl of Africa Music Awards in 2004, 2005, and 2006, and in 2013, got crowned International Best Male Artist in the African Entertainment Awards. Some of his most recognized hits of all time include, Valu Valu (Wasi wasi), Badilisha, Ndivyo Sivyo, Kipepeo, and Jamila to mention a few.