Jose Chameleone: Why I beat up boda boda rider





Ugandan musician Jose Chameleone has released a statement through his Public Relations team in regard to the incident in which he assaulted a motorbike rider.

The artiste said he beat up the rider in selfdefence and accused him of damaging the left side of his Range Rover.

“On the morning of Thursday 17th November 2022, an uncomfortable incident involving a boda boda rider and Jose Chameleone escalated as he was driving back to his home in Seguku where a reckless rider rammed into his Range Rover leaving the left side of it scratched,” the statement reads in part.

Chameleone said could have ignored the incident were it not for the verbal insults and threats of physical assault that came from the rider.

“The incident is regrettable and could have been avoided. Similar incidents will be handled better going forward,” Chameleone said.

In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Chameleone is seen mercilessly canning a boda boda rider who tries to fight back but is overpowered by one of the witnesses who pushes him away, while other riders watch.

Dressed in black jeans, a t-shirt, a coat, and a cap, Chameleone is then seen accompanied by some men dressed in black back in the car before driving off.

Known for hits such as Mama Mia, and Valu Valu, Chameleone, is one of the most popular artists in East Africa. He unsuccessfully contested for the Kampala Lord Mayor seat in the August 2021 polls.

He has attracted controversy in the past and has once been accused by his wife of domestic violence.

Chameleone he was once banned from a popular nightclub in Kampala, where he was set to hold his music experience performance after he was involved in a fistfight with a club official and resident DJ, who apparently sustained serious injuries.

