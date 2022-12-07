Joseph Kamotho’s son in court over succession row

Charles Githii Kamotho, a son of the late former Kanu Seretary General Joseph Kamotho when he was arraigned in court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Charles Githii Kamotho, a son of the late former Kanu Seretary General Joseph Kamotho when he was arraigned in court. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI





A son of former Kanu-era Cabinet Minister Joseph Kamotho has been charged with forging a medical report in order to disinherit his siblings of their late father’s multibillion estate.

Charles Githi Kamotho denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo.

He is accused of forging a doctor’s report, which he filed in court, saying his sister, Marianne Nyokabi Kamotho, is of unsound mind hence not fit to be administrator of the estate.

Githi was charged in court after investigators established that the doctor’s letter was forged. He took plea after his request to resolve the matter out of court was dismissed on Wednesday.

“On October 12, 2015 at unknown place within the Republic of Kenya, with intent to defraud, the accused forged a medical report for Marianne Nyokabi Kamotho purporting it to be a genuine medical report made and signed by Dr Mucheru Wangombe,” reads the charge in the first count.

In count two, Mr Kamotho is charged with presenting the forged medical report to the Deputy Registrar, Milimani High Court in a succession matter number 1096 of 2017.

The arraignment and prosecution of Mr Kamotho, comes after the DCI forensic unit established that the letter by the doctor was forged.

Through his lawyer, Mr Kamotho applied for reasonable cash bail saying he will cooperate and abide by the terms of bail imposed by the court.

State prosecutor Anderson Gikunda opposed the request to defer plea taking saying the matter has been pending in court for the last eight years.

The court granted him Sh300,000 surety or an alternative of Sh150,000 cash bail.