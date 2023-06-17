Journalist Wanjiru Thuku launches children’s book





Journalist and author Wanjiru Thuku has launched her second publication, this time a children’s book titled How Jasto Became an Environment Champion.

Wanjiru said her latest publication is a collection of captivating stories pieced together to sharpen creativity and reading skills of children aged 5 to 13 years.

“It explores crucial elements of the environment and gives a light yet interesting touch of science fiction. explores the deep valleys of a green rural village, enhancing open mindedness and creativity,” Wanjiru said.

“The book aims to teach kids on the need for caring for the environment, and brings in a creative touch of science fiction, which then opens them up to future careers in space,” the author explained.

In her first publication, an adult romance book titled Dawn of Fortune, the mother of three, who is also a poet, explored her versatility as far as creative writing is concerned, hence the decision to follow it up with a children’s book.

“As a journalist, I am focused on unmasking the pain and despair surrounding health and giving solutions via the Wanjiru Thuku Network,” she said.

Both books are available at the Nuria bookstore.

