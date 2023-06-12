Jovial announces comeback with soulful debut solo album





Kenyan songbird Jovial has shared some uplifting news with her social media family about her big return to the music scene after months-long hiatus.

Jovial, a talented singer-songwriter, is on the cusp of a remarkable comeback with her highly anticipated debut solo album.

She says the album will contain a unique blend of afro-pop, RnB, and soul, and aid her towards claiming her place in the spotlight.

Sharing the good news via her Instagram stories, the sassy singer said that the break she took off the musical radar was much needed, and now she is ready to take on the stage with much fervor and vigor.

“I’m about to release my first solo project after a while. The break was worth it phew! Haya sasa ni marathon, one after the other. Good music, good vibes,” said Jovial.

The singer went ahead to make fun about going back to see her man after finishing her daily sessions in the studio to still engage in some extracurricular activities. “Me running back to my man after successfully finishing up my sessions. Hakuna kupumzika nikifika, ni twa twa twa kwa kiti, jikoni, balcony, Ggrrr,” read the singer’s post.

Just a little over a month ago, Jovial sent shockwaves across the internet after she posted her new man for the first time, whom many of her fans were quick to identify as Mike, who happens to be TMI podcast half-host Lydia KM’s ex-boyfriend.

Jovial, however, was not fazed by the word that was making rounds on social media of her being a lesser replacement for Lydia and instead continued to share moments with her man without fear of being triggered.

Born and raised in Nairobi, Jovial discovered her passion for music at a tender age. Her extraordinary vocal abilities and natural flair for performance set her on a path to stardom. Jovial first gained recognition as part of a popular Kenyan music group, where her soulful voice and infectious energy became an instant hit among fans. However, she eventually decided to embark on a solo journey to explore her artistic freedom and express her unique vision.

Kenyan music has witnessed the rise of numerous talented artists, among them, Jovial. Having made her mark in the industry with the release of her popular single “Chanda Chema” in 2015 under SQ Records, Jovial is now poised to make a remarkable comeback with her highly anticipated debut solo album.

Her exceptional vocal prowess and undeniable stage presence quickly garnered attention, but her breakthrough did not come until the release of her hit single “Chanda Chema,” which propelled her into the limelight. The track’s infectious melody and Jovial’s soulful delivery resonated with audiences, earning her a devoted fan base. She continued to captivate listeners with subsequent releases, collaborating with various artistes and showcasing her versatility across different genres.

As Jovial unveils her solo album, her legion of fans eagerly awaits the opportunity to witness her artistry come to life yet again. Known for her electrifying performances, Jovial’s dynamic musical prowess, and infectious energy are sure to leave audiences spellbound.

