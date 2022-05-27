Jovial narrates her battle with depression





Singer Juliet Ayub, popularly known by the stage name Jovial, has opened up about her struggles with depression.

Jovial has revealed how late last year and early this year she was mentally unwell, although no one knew about it.

The singer said she kept everything to herself with a fake appearance and a life of pretense on social media.

“Lately I have been at peace and a happy soul. Mwisho wa mwaka jana na mwannzo wa mwaka huu I went through a lot. I was depressed, wrecked and completely lost but no one knew about it,” Jovial said.

“Depression is real, but one thing you need to know is kila chenye mwanzo hakikosi mwisho. Hata ipitie changamoto ya aina gani itapita tuu. Hope I am able to help a soul somewhere, hold on tomorrow is a new day,” she added.

The Jeraha hit maker also recently revealed that she fears for her life because of an obsessed fan who has been stalking her on social media.