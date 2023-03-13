Joyce Lay speaks out on marriage issues after husband Bill Lay’s heart attack





Former Taita Taveta Woman Representative Joyce Wanjalah Lay shared a testimony regarding how her relationship with her husband, Bill Lay, suffered many setbacks including divorce and his heart attack- but celebrated that he was recovering well.

In her Sunday, March 12, 2023, statement, she revealed that Bill Lay had suffered a heart attack as 2022 came to a close, and he underwent several surgeries to save his life.

“He went through an open, triple bypass heart surgery right here in Kenya early this year.

We have a big testimony, and he’s willing to come to The Joyce Lay Show soon and share with the world. Let’s pray for Bill to gather the courage to testify. We defeat the devil by our testimony. As he speaks of the greatness of God in his life, so will his permanent health be restored in Jesus’ name,” said Mrs Lay in part.

She also revealed that their marriage had suffered an “earthquake” but this did not stop her from standing strong by Bill’s side and cheering him up through his recovery.

“Our story is a story of grace, and forgiveness. God Has really shown Himself faithful, in our lives. He Has given Bill a second chance, just as per what He told him; in one of his dreams in 2020. We have seen God in our lives. From marriage, divorce and reconciliation after 4 years….it has only been God,” revealed Mrs Lay.

She also included a poem in her statement about how she and her husband carried the word of God that saw the healing of their marriage through restoration, repentance and forgiveness, and the victory, strength and joy they draw from their relationship with Jesus Christ.

In 2015, Joyce and Bill’s troubled marriage made news when he spoke to media and said that he was divorcing Joyce due to irreconcilable differences.

At the time, he also noted that all efforts to reconcile proved futile and they had accepted the situation to the point of opting to leave separately for years before the filing for the divorce in court.

He also noted that there were no chances of them reconciling after eight years of being married. The two married in 2007 and had two children via surrogacy. Their divorce was not amicable.

They renewed their love circa 2019 when Bill asked Joyce to accompany him and their children on a vacation he was treating them to.

On Valentine’s day of the same year, Joyce revealed she and her husband had reconciled and remarried.

They both claimed they were glad their divorce happened because it now taught them to appreciate each other and what they built together as a family.

