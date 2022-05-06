Jubilee front Peter Kenneth, Sabina Chege for running mate role





Jubilee Party has forwarded the names of Sabina Chege and Peter Kenneth as possible candidates for Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Besides, the political outfit’s Elections Board chairperson Stephen Wandeto has urged the seven-member panel tasked with advising Odinga on his running mate, which is chaired by Noah Wekesa, to consider the two nominees while describing them as being able to sway a win in favour of Odinga who is facing stiff competition from Deputy William Ruto.

Sabina Chege, the outgoing Murang’a Women Representative, has emerged as a powerful politician in Central Kenya having grown through the ranks since her days as a video vixen. She featured in popular Benga musician the late John De’ Mathew’s song titled Njata Yakwa (You are my Star).

She also worked as a radio presenter at vernacular station Kameme FM between 2002 and 2005, before quitting to join Communication Firm Space Africa as the Regional manager.

In 2007, she joined Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), where she worked as the Programs Controller. She’d announced her intent to vie for the gubernatorial seat in 2022 but changed her mind.

Peter Kenneth is also a seasoned politician. A banker by trade, Kenneth served as Kenya Football Federation (KFF) chairman in the 1990s and also a committee member at the world governing body Fifa.

He’s also served at the highest levels of the Africa Reinsurance Corporation, the Industrial Development Bank, and the Zep Reinsurance Company.

He was elected Gatanga lawmaker in 2002 and later appointed assistant minister in the ministry of co-operative development and marketing, and later assistant finance minister in 2005.

In 2008, he held the same rank at the ministry of state for planning, national development and “Vision 2030”.

He launched an unsuccessful presidential bid in 2013 and was the first presidential aspirant to release his manifesto for the 2013 Kenyan general election.

During the launch, he said he would vie on a Kenya National Congress party ticket. He also unsuccessfully vied for Nairobi governor in 2017.

Other possible running mates for Odinga are Peter Munya, Kalonzo Musyoka, Hassan Joho and Charity Ngilu.