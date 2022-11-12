Jubilee lawmaker accuses Raila of nepotism





A Jubilee lawmaker has accused Raila Odinga of nepotism.

In a tweet, Ngunjiri Wambugu, the former Nyeri Town Member of Parliament, wondered why Odinga nominated his daughter, Winnie Odinga, for the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) position.

Wambugu also suggested he should have been the one to be nominated even though he did not spell out the criteria.

It's wrong to Azimio and Raila Odinga to nominate his Daughter Winnie Odinga to EALA. It's so sad. Absolutely sad. Am sad. We supported Raila, lost our seats but we are locked out. It's annoying!! — Hon Ngunjiri Wambugu, CBS, MP (@ngunjiriwambug) November 11, 2022

Wambugu’s comments come at a time Jubilee, a political outfit associated with retired president Uhuru Kenyatta, has threatened to severe ties with the Azimio which is led by Raila Odinga.

Jubilee has consistently protested after its nominees were locked out of the lucrative Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) reportedly by Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In a press statement, Jubilee MPs accused Azimio leaders in Parliament of short-changing them in the three available slots for the coalition arguing that the three slots were to be shared equally with their party, ODM and Wiper presenting a candidate.

Protesting the move, Jubilee MPs Sabina Chege (nominated), Adan Keynan (Eldas), Sarah Korere (Laikipia North), Abdul Haji (Garissa), Ruweida Mohamed (Lamu East), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Fatuma Dulo (Isiolo) and Abdi Shuriye (Mbalambala) said they would convene an urgent Parliamentary Group meeting to review its relationship with other coalition partners.

Four years ago, Odinga nominated his brother Oburu Odinga to the EALA post.

Political analysts suggest Winnie’s nomination is as a way of preparing her to succeed her father who is 78 and may not be able to contest for the presidency again having failed on five previous occasions.