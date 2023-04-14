Jubilee party to plan tree-planting ecercise on Kenyatta family’s Northlands farm





Jubilee party secretary general Jeremiah Kioni has announced a tree planting activity on the Kenyatta family’s Northlands farm.

Kioni, in an announcement on his Twitter page, also dismissed reports the exercise would be held on April 15, 2023.

The date of the exercise, he said, will be communicated via the political outfit’s official channels.

The announcement comes weeks after the farm was attacked by unknown people who stole animals, mowed down trees and torched part of it.

“Our Jubilee Supporters, great people! Thank you for your support and interest in tree planting at Northlands Farm. Jubilee Party via official channels will communicate the date & time for this exercise in due course, as we make necessary arrangements.”

Our Jubilee Supporters, great people! Thank you for your support and interest for tree planting at Northlands Farm. — Hon. Jeremiah Kioni (@HonKioni) April 13, 2023

On the third day of the planned anti-government protests led by the Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance party leader Raila Odinga, goons invaded Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northland farm.

The invaders cut down trees, destroyed boreholes, vandalized the stores, and took apart the irrigation system.

Later that day, the farm was burnt down.

Nation reported that burning of the farm was planned with security organs being aware of it but did nothing.

The gang sent out to loot and burn down the farm was reportedly mobilized by politicians.

Two MPs, a former governor, and a popular Kiambu musician are among those who reportedly played lead roles in mobilizing the gang on March 24, 2023, when the plot to counter anti-government demonstrations was hatched.

The youths who attacked the farm were reportedly recruited from Kiambu and Nairobi.

It is believed the youths were ferried from Ruiru, Githurai 45, and Gatundu South in Kiambu as well as Ruai, Kayole and Mathare in Nairobi.

Sources said they were each paid Sh3,000, and handed machetes and a power saw that was used to mow down trees at the vast farm.

Former president Uhuru Kenyatta and his family are yet to officially comment on the raid.

