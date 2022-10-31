Jubilee politician Steve Chege dies in tragic road accident





A politician who contested for the Laikipia Senate in the August 2022 polls died in a grisly road accident along the Northern bypass at the weekend.

Reports indicate Mr Steve Chege met his death after a wrong turn made by a bodaboda rider along the busy dual carriage highway.

“It is very unfortunate that I have lost my husband in a road accident. We have viewed the body at the morgue. We shall communicate on what follows later,” said the d

Also read: Help the youth get jobs, DP Rigathi Gachagua tells Ababu Namwamba

Pope Francis warns priests and nuns on adult movies

He was initially taken to the Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital (K.U.T.R.H) Hospital.

At the hospital, doctors recommended he be transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an online call was made that anyone willing to offer blood for Mr Chege to rush there.

“Steve needs a lot of blood and anyone can donate at KUTRH Accident and Emergency wing,” an online call that made rounds on social media read in part.

His death was announced by Mr Kiriga Githaiga who said that he was with the family at the hospital where he was admitted.

“Good morning everyone. It is with profound shock and acceptance of God’s will that we have received the sad news of Steve’s demise. We are still at K.U referral hospital following up. The family is here with us at the hospital. Kindly keep them in prayers,” Mr Kirika Githaiga posted on Facebook.

Mr Philip Etale, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) communication Director said “Rest Easy my friend. We shall meet on that bright morning.”

The accident along the Northern By-Pass comes just weeks after a senior officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) and based at its headquarters along Kiambu Road died along the highway.

Mr Boniface Muganda, was killed after being involved in a hit-and-run accident along the Northern bypass in Nairobi on Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 9.00 pm, when the police officer who was riding his motorcycle was hit by an unknown motorist.

Police officers attached to Lang’ata Police Station, found the body of their colleague lying on the road with multiple injuries.