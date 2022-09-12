Judiciary reacts to intrigues surrounding DCJ Mwilu, Judge Smokin Wanjala’s’ ‘resignation’





The Judiciary on the night of Sunday, September 11, 2022, issued a statement clarifying whether Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu had resigned.

In a statement accompanied by the images of the two Judges who sit at the Supreme Court of Kenya, the Judiciary dismissed the claims saying that they were fake.

Also read: Karen Nyamu responds to a fan calling her a husband snatcher

The images had been captioned with the words, “Information has it Supreme Court judges Smokin Wanjala and DCJ Philomena submits notices of resignation to the registrar JSC. Reasons not disclosed.”

However, the Judiciary of Kenya stamped the images with the word Fake which was in bold and written in red.

Over the weekend social media was full of claims that the two Judges had decided to resign without issuing any reasons why they had decided to make that move.

This comes just a week after the Supreme Court of Kenya where the two were part of a 7-bench judge that made a ruling to uphold President-elect William Ruto’s win.

They said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) conducted a free and fair election.

Azimio la Umoja coalition presidential aspirant Raila Odinga had moved to court to challenge Dr Ruto’s win.

Also read: Carol Radull in yet another break-up?

The ruling by seven Judges of the Supreme Court who include; Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justice William Ouko, Justice Isaac Lenaola, Lady Justice Njoki Ndung’u, Justice Smokin Wanjala and Justice Mohamed Ibrahim said that the election was conducted in a free and fair manner.

The ruling is the opposite of a historical one that was made in 2017 when the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta whose term is almost ending was nullified by the court in what was termed as a historic ruling.

Such rulings like that of nullifying the win of a Head of State are usually rare and they show the independence that the Kenyan judicial system usually enjoys within the African continent.

The presidential results were announced on August 15, 2022, by IEBC whose chairman is Mr Wafula Chebukati who announced Dr Ruto who is the current Deputy President as the winner.

Dr Ruto according to the results announced by Mr Chebukati garnered 7,176,141 votes against Mr Odinga who garnered 6,942,930 votes.

Also read:

Bensoul’s baby mama says she is not co-parenting

How thugs stalked couple after a date at city restaurant – DCI

WATCH: Jalang’o asks William Ruto for Sh70 Unga

Amber Ray: I’m a ‘wakeup call’ to married women