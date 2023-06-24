Judy Nyawira: Freedom is the secret to my blissful marriage to Abel Mutua





The one thing that is keeping Judy Nyawira alias Bi Mkurugenzi marriage lively is the freedom she enjoys in her union.

Bi Mkurugenzi has been married to the celebrated thespian and scriptwriter Abel Mutua alias Mkurugenzi for the last nine years.

The outgoing couple have never shied away from talking about their relationship. For the period of their marriage, the union has never shown any sign of cracks, only good vibes, at least in the public eye.

They have been living their best life since they tied the knot on November 20, 2015.

Nyawira, who also manages his husband’s creative affair, said their marriage has been blissful because of the freedom they offer each other.

“Life in my marriage is really good and it’s because of freedom. But freedom comes when you mutually respect each other and because we want to see each of us live our best lives, we allow each other to do what makes each of us happy (even when we don’t agree),” Nyawira said.

Nyawira said understands that with the freedom her husband will be able to excel and achieve his wildest dreams and the good thing about that is the fact it will be a win for both of them.

“I do my bit, I do what I have to do to ensure he excels as a friend, as a husband and colleague because we work together. I mean, at the end of the day his successes are also mine as well so why not help him thrive,” she said.

The couple who have one daughter are currently building their retirement home.