Juliani: I’ve not ‘joined’ Azimio





Kenyan singer Juliani has distanced himself from reports on social media indicating he’s landed an entertainment gig at the Azimio la Umogja political faction.

In a statement, the singer, real name Julius Owino, also clarified that he was yet to hold any discussions with officials of the Coalition, which is led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, on his purported appointment as as Director of Entertainment.

“It’s been brought to my attention that there is information circulating online about my appointment as Director of Entertainment in the Azimio-OKA Coalition. I would like to clarify that this has not been communicated to me formally or otherwise,” read part of the singer’s statement.

Our Official Statement on the information circulating about my appointment as Director Of Entertainment in the Azimio-OKA Coalition. pic.twitter.com/B7ROxJHQt6 — Juliani 🇰🇪 (@JulianiKenya) May 10, 2022

The Utawala hitmaker also stressed that he is neither employed nor affiliated with any political party.

Juliani is a popular gospel musician who’s always touched the hearts of the youth with his hits that appear easier to relate to. Through his musical prowess, Juliani is known to use his music to empower and educate the youth.

The singer has released great songs over the years some of which include; Fanya Tena, Utawala, Friends Request, Church on Monday, Radio, and Mabawa to mention a few.

The singer has previously made headlines after eloping with Lillian Nganga, former wife of Machakos governor Alfred Mutua.

The new couple went on to tie the knot in a private wedding and there have been speculations that the Kamba beauty is heavily expectant with her first child with the singer.

Incidentally, reports of Juliani joining Azimio comes around the time Mutua ditched the political outfit in favour of William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance, citing dishonesty and betrayal.